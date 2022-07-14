Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 7,271 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,013,000.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE A traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $115.48. 48,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

