Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.94.

BA traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $146.55. 294,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.