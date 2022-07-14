Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.63. 45,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

