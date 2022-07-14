Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 12,771 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

