Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up 1.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.30. 1,772,695 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.88. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

