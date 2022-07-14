Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

NYSE:SE traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 118,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,220. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.62. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

