Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $115.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,599. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.