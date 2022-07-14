Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 34,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

