Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 7,012 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tobam increased its stake in Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

