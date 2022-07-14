Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 5,915 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.82. 69,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,118. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

