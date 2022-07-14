Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,003,000 after purchasing an additional 49,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.