Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,288,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,227,000 after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,450. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

