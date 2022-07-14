Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 259.6% in June

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 259.6% from the June 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAUHY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.81.

Straumann stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 857,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,594. Straumann has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

