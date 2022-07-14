SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.47. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

