Susquehanna Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.97.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. 1,580,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,848,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

