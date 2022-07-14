SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 2.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.43.

SIVB stock traded down $17.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $388.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,870. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $374.99 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

