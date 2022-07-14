Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.11.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,828. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.