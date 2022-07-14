T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Reduced by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 461,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 220,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.76. The stock had a trading volume of 48,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

