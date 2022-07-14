T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TROW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.78.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. 29,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.