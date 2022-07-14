Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.87. 103,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

