Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)
