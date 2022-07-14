Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

