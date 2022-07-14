TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $18.67 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,382,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 6.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.16% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,792 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 360,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,022,988. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

