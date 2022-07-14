TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334,352 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 1.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 171,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

