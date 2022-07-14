TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 280,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares makes up 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

YANG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 422,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

