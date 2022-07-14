TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Position in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.69% of Yunji worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YJ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Yunji Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Yunji ( NASDAQ:YJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. Yunji had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

