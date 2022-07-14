TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,225 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1,019.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,073,000.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,400. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

