TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

