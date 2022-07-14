TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.76. 124,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

