TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 245,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,521. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

