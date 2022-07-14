TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $103,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,716,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,989. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.