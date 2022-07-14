TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.26.
Shares of ZS traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,547. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
