TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.14 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $108,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $3,016,597 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

