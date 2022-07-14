TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TDK stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.16. TDK has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

