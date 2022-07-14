Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.09

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several brokerages have commented on TEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.3139 dividend. This represents a yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Telecom Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.