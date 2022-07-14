Tether Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $588,153.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,718.01 or 0.08377696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $423.53 million and approximately $588,153.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,508.13 or 1.00005541 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

