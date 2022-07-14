Tether (USDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Tether has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion and $53.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00097311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00158342 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,156,976,395 coins and its circulating supply is 65,930,930,060 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.