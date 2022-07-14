TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$140.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.77. 32,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

