TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,747 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TFS Financial worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TFS Financial by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.48. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,888.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

