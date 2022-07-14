The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,533 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of BNS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,296. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

