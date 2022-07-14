The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.