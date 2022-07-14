The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,782. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

