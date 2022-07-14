The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $32.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 210,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

