The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.42. 182,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,246. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.