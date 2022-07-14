The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $50.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 8,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Pegasystems by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

