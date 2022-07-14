The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Target Price to $35.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.85. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

