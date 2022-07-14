The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,735 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 214,942 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 167,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

