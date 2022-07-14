The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Holdings Trimmed by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC cut its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group comprises about 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.29% of The Hackett Group worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 258,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 516,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 182,534 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,978. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

