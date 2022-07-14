The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.91. 185,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,097. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.12.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,194,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

