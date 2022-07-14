The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.07) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).
LON:RTN opened at GBX 42.30 ($0.50) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.86. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £323.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Read More
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.