The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.96

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.96 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 41.32 ($0.49), with a volume of 1061278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.30 ($0.50).
Several brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.56) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.83) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.07) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.40 ($1.13).
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The firm has a market cap of £316.12 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.86.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Read More
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.